Editor:
There is one of the biggest wage gaps in history right now as the working class does not make enough money to even think about buying a home, especially in Aspen. Aspen is going to be facing another tough winter of people losing their housing to bigger and better deals for the landlords.
This is where Aspen has lost its sense of community. If you live in a place like Aspen there is an obligation to participate in the community outside of your tax donations. Some could say this is a microcosm of the United States and even capitalism, but if you live in a community that you are simply using for your own personal gain while contributing little back to that community it is extremely unfair. I believe that is the line in the sand we have come to.
We have people working three jobs every day while somebody sits back and sells millions in overpriced real estate that is so far gone in terms of a reasonable market that we outprice New York City. I agree that it may not be healthy to point fingers, and you can catch more flies with honey — but what if you need to eat your honey instead of wasting it to catch flies?
It is healthy to have an open discussion about the repercussions of second and third homeowners and their effects on the community, especially when we are charging $85 for steak fajitas.
Hugh Janis
Snowmass Village