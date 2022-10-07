Editor:
This town is going to miss Eric’s. More than that though, I’m going to miss seeing Wes behind the bar. He was a staple there and, frankly, I grew up with him. It started soon after I turned 21 until the recent closing. Our relationship evolved over the years from bartender to Ironman coach, to friend and mentor.
Wes was the first person who said hello to you as you walked through the front door. He would be five or six people deep at the bar, but as soon as we got to the front, he would smile, shake our hands and proceed to gather us around as his elbow rested on the bartop with his “watch bottle” in his grip. He would then tell us about the family, some crazy fishing adventure in Alaska or what kind of riffraff was at the bar that night. I’m sure he had that relationship with a lot of different people. In fact, I know he did. That is his magic — to make you feel like you have been to Eric’s a thousand times (which we probably had) and that you’re welcome back for a thousand more.
Wes isn’t going anywhere, and I’m excited to share some good times with him outside that place, but I wanted to say thank you for being that man in my life. I’m going to miss those ridiculous Hawaiian shirts. As J.R. Moehringer puts it in “The Tender Bar,” “We went there for everything we needed. We went there when thirsty ... We went there when happy to celebrate, and sad, to sulk ... We went there when we didn’t know what we needed, hoping someone might tell us ... sooner or later everyone turned up there. Most of all we went there when we needed to be found.”
Walker Moriarty
Aspen