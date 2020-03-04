Music, whether live or recorded, has the power to lift the people. Right now people need to be lifted. We need to be lifted out of our bubbles — the ones that make us think we are right and they are wrong, the ones that make us think we are somehow protected from everything “out there,” and the ones that insulate us from hearing what others are saying.
One of the valley's beloved bands, LET THEM ROAR, is recording an album of their incredible “I See My Light” winter solstice show. This show was more than a concert, it was an immersive, interactive drama that took the audience on a journey from the quiet solitude of our beginnings to the raucous cacophony of our collective blossoming. It brought the audience together while allowing each person to consider their personal journey.
But there were only two shows of this wonderful experience, and most people didn't get to go on that journey. Now, LET THEM ROAR would like to bring everyone who wants to join along with them. Music can have a visceral impact on our bodies, minds and souls … and we could all use a little shake up. I say, bring it on!
Zuleika Pevec
Carbondale