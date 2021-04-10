Editor:
As previous longtime leaseholders and operators (23 years) of the Red Onion, we read with interest the article regarding the beloved restaurant. It is heartening to learn that Mark Hunt intends to honor the legacy and community love for the Red Onion. We urge the city of Aspen “powers that be,” to prioritize and fast track the efforts to reopen.
As anyone who ever stepped foot in the Onion knows, it is so much more than a place for a meal and a drink. As evidence, we include the following excerpt from our letter of gratitude and farewell, published in this paper in March of 2007 …
“We wish we could thank everyone who has honored us with becoming part of your lives. Thank you for trusting that we could help celebrate an engagement, wedding, anniversary, new baby, graduation, new job, retirement and even the loved ones we lost. We will never forget the third-graders’ amazement who came for their Aspen history lesson and poked little fingers in the bullet hole behind the bar, or the World War II Vets of the 10th Mountain Division raising a glass to old comrades and memories. Perhaps you were a tourist in search of a meal, a thirsty rugger, a member of the freshman class, or an old-timer looking to reconnect with the past. Maybe you just came in for a beer after work or meatloaf on Monday.”
That is just a tiny fraction of the love and memories we still carry of our time at the Red Onion. Congratulations to Mike and Brad for continuing to create similar memories during their tenure. We sincerely hope you will have the opportunity to pick up where you left off.
David “Wabs” and Ellen “Iggy” Walbert
Aspen