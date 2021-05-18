Editor:
I am writing you to express my dismay about what I witnessed on Sunday. My wife and I hiked from the bottom of Daniels Hill to the Crystal Mill and back. We chose this day because it was clear to me (and the world) that motorized travel along this stretch of road was prohibited until May 21. During my hike, I observed at least 12 jeeps and trucks, as well as half a dozen one- to two-person ATV's,half a dozen four-person UTV's and three motorcycles travelling this stretch of closed road. Some of these folks were openly consuming alcohol and allowing their dogs to run unattended.
It boggles the mind that these individuals would be allowed to blatantly violate Federal Law and not be held to account. There was no enforcement authority present whatsoever.
Something needs to be done promptly. I urge you to close County Road 3 to motorized travel immediately, until reasonable regulations can be enacted. Although I favor a complete ban of motorized travel, sharing this pristine stretch of Colorado backcountry is a reasonable first step.
Currently, motorized travel is permitted from May 21 - Nov. 22. Why not ban motorized travel every other day, week or month? Non-motorized users should be given occasional access without having to tolerate the noise, dust, boozing, pollution and environmental degradation that always seems to come with motorized travel.
Please do not allow this gorgeous part of Colorado to become another Moab — where motorized use of public lands runs amuck.
Ed Holub
Unincorporated Garfield County