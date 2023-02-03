Editor:
There seems to be a MOU between the city of Glenwood Springs and Habitat for Humanity regarding the proposed housing development of 8th street and Midland Avenue. The memorandum of understanding is a legal document, but it is not legally binding. It expresses an understanding between the parties, indicating an intended common line of action. This still has to come in front of the P&Z for review and approval. Why would you create even more congestion at this intersection?
Talk to anyone on the street and their biggest gripe is traffic. Affordable housing is not the No. 1 concern with the locals. This project will greatly hamper any kind of future improvements at this intersection. I hope the silent majority out there, who — like me — are not against affordable housing, but against this location will voice their opposition. There have been attempts before to try and sell this property for development, and they were canceled when knowledge of why it was condemned were revealed.
The P&Z should ask for a copy of the court case (05CV119) and read the language of why the property was condemned by the city and CDOT. The fact that the city has not disturbed this property for 17-plus years and has held it in trust for future right-of-way needs is a “use” in my eyes. The city seems to take the stance that it has not been “used” for any public purposes. This avoids any public city vote on the matter. I would like to see the MOU published in the paper for all to see what we are getting into.
Don “Hooner” Gillespie
Glenwood Springs