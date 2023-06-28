Editor:
Jim Crown was a modern day visionary who walked in the shoes of Elizabeth Paepcke, committed to the mind, body and spirit values that underpinned what modern Aspen would become. Jim led the Aspen Skiing Co. to the unification of the (four) local ski mountains and led the effort to create Snowmass Base Village. He led the effort to treat Aspen and Snowmass as one interconnected community.
He supported the growth of JAS' Labor Day Weekend Experience as an integral part of the identity of both JAS and Snowmass. His tenure as chairman at the Aspen Institute in recent years was typical of the dynamic impact he routinely brought to any project or institution he embraced through his vision and leadership.
Jim's love for Aspen was evident in everything local he touched. His vision for the SkiCo and community of the future Roaring Fork Valley will be remembered here forever and is likely to influence SkiCo planning for years to come. He was truly a giant. Sadly, he was not finished contributing to Aspen, not even close.
Mr. Crown, we will miss you profoundly and work to honor your legacy.
Jim Horowitz
Founder, president and CEO Jazz Aspen Snowmass