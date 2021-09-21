Here is a sentence starter for you to complete: If I were…
Are you done? English majors may recognize that “if I were” is written in the subjunctive mood. The subjunctive mood is where the English language can take you when you are dreaming, wishing, hoping, demanding or doubting. You should know (am I really going to make this joke?) that things are never tense in the subjunctive mood!
Are you feeling nostalgia or melancholy? In the subjunctive mood, you can wallow in sadness, shame, sorrow and self-pity. And that’s just the ones beginning with “s.” Also, schadenfreude.
The subjunctive allows us to slip the bonds of reality and enter the world of what eternally could be – or never was. It empowers us to imagine and mentally construct a world where anything seems possible, yet nothing is certain.
This perceptive power is neatly captured in “If I were a rich man, Ya Ba Dibba Dibba Dibba Dibba Dibba Dibba Dum,” sung by Tevya the milkman in “Fiddler on the Roof.” (Younger readers and those otherwise unfamiliar should download this classic.)
We often hear hypothetical exclamations like Tevya’s — full of wishfulness and regret — in everyday life. For example, “If I had saved more, I would have had money to buy that car.” And more delusionally, “If I were to win the lottery, I would quit my job.”
These if-then statements are called conditionals. The first part of the statement (“if”) provides a situation, real or imaginary. The second part (“then”) represents the event or action. This too may or may not actually happen (or have happened). Regardless, universally, the second part (“then I would have had money”) is dependent on the validity of the first part (“if I had saved more”).
Our “if I had saved more” statement is a special kind of conditional called a counterfactual. It’s called that because it runs contrary to fact (I didn’t save money). When a person engages in counterfactual thinking, they modify a past factual event (“if”) and then imagine how things would have turned out differently under these altered conditions (“then”).
In contrast, hypothetical statements that do not contradict factual knowledge are indicative. Consider if my friend said, “If I save more money, I will buy that car.” It is entirely within the range of possibilities that my friend will save money. Intuitively, we recognize that this statement could be true.
A well-known example of comparative conditionals is: (1) If Oswald didn’t kill Kennedy, then someone else did. (2) If Oswald hadn’t killed Kennedy, then someone else would have.
Across multiple experiments, most people are found to believe the first statement to be true and the second false. That’s because most people know that it is factually true that somebody assassinated Kennedy. All that is required is a minor adjustment in thinking to accept the hypothetical assumption that it may not have been Oswald.
When a person imagines such events, they hold a mental model or visual image in their head about how the world works. These models serve as a sort of shorthand based on deep assumptions and generalizations. Here are two basic mental models for saving money: (1) Spend less, save more and put money into productive assets. (2) Live for today; there’s plenty of time to save later. Mental model No. 1 is likely to lead to saving part of each paycheck. Using model No. 2, you will probably spend what you earn and use your credit card to buy more.
We use mental models to reason and act in the world, although typically without knowing it. Behavioral experiments show that we process subjunctives (“if I had saved more”) and indicatives (“if I save more money”) differently. When people process subjunctive sentences, they simultaneously build two mental models — one factual and one hypothetical. In our example, we visualize both the factual model that really happened (“live for today”) and the hypothetical model (“spend less”). When processing indicatives, only the hypothetical model is triggered.
Eugenia Kulakova and her colleagues at the University of Salzburg’s Center for Neurocognitive Research wanted to understand whether the processing of mental models could be observed at a neural level. To test this, they conducted an imaging study comparing how participants process subjunctive and indicative what-if sentences in real-time.
Their study showed that the cuneus (involved in the brain’s basic visual processing and imagery) and the caudate nucleus (which plays a role in emotion and cognition) were activated when participants processed subjunctive if-then sentences. Kulakova’s findings confirmed the earlier behavioral studies. The team concluded that processing subjunctives is more demanding because they require the brain to work harder to recruit more resources to visualize possibilities and integrate thoughts.
So, why stress the brain out by making it work double time? Instead of filling the brain with “had that happened” and “if I were,” why not build a positive mental model that works for you? Dream subjunctively to imagine what “could be” and act indicatively to create it.
Then, possibly, your wishes might — really might — come to life.
The topics of Money Matters relate to compilations and reflections from Barbara Freeman’s extensive work with government and intergovernmental agencies and the nonprofit and private sectors across five continents. She is the founder and CEO of LaMedichi, a Roaring Fork Valley-based nonprofit dedicated to enabling people who are unbanked and underbanked to achieve financial security. To reach her, email Barbara at barbarafreeman1@comcast.net.