Editor:
Two recent events — one local, the other global — have served to reaffirm the important role that pomp and pageantry continue to play in public life.
First, the global event. Late last week, unless you were unavoidably detained elsewhere, you were very likely at home glued to the TV as the initial ceremonies observing the death of Queen Elizabeth II were unfolding. You can scarcely have failed to be struck by the splendor of it all — by the gleaming helmets, the stirring brass fanfares and the uniforms resplendent in bright red with gold trim. Now, whatever your views on monarchy, you will surely agree that amid such trappings — and in view of all its recent vicissitudes — the British royal family shone forth, in G.K. Chesterton’s memorable phrase, as “reeling but erect.”
And the local event? This past Sunday, at precisely the crack of noon, the Aspen Fire Department conducted its annual 9/11 observance. Though on an infinitely smaller scale, this event, too, had its particular pageantry — the immaculate uniforms, shoes polished to a fare-thee-well, and those gleaming ceremonial axes, potent symbols of a firefighter’s peril. While the ceremony was marked by dignity and simplicity, it was those external elements — accidentals, you might say — that this observer found most moving and memorable.
Donald Wilson
St. Louis