Editor:
“Mr. Smith Goes to Washington” is a heart-felt story of a newly elected congressman on a mission to save a boy's camp from a proposed dam. How quickly he learns that tenured legislators have a contrary predetermined outcome.
One would hardly compare Donald Trump to Jimmy Stewart's character, but the principle is the same. Donald Trump is there to get things done, including pointing out that many of the present, tenured legislators are the same players we see on tapes from 22 years ago — at that time they were defending Bill Clinton's acts. Need one say more?
Today, they're cooking up or have cooked up something good for themselves, and Donald Trump isn't invited. What whistleblower?
Daresay, Hollywood isn't coming close to any relevant, authentic movies. Many of today's movies don't even have a moral overtone ... like Mr. Smith aka Donald Trump.
Thank you Frank Capra. You captured 2020 in your 1939 film.
Fred Stewart
Grand Junction