Editor:
Laurie and I moved to Aspen in 1966. At that time, it was a wonderful small town. Whether you were a longtime local or a visitor, everyone knew everyone, and all were treated as equals. All shared and revered a special place.
Alas, as time moved on, the haves took over and now so many local workers live 20, 30 even 50 miles away. Or, if still in the area, they live in dense housing.
Councilman Skippy Mesirow has a wonderful idea of how to re-establish the balance of the community of old. By incentivizing second-homeowners to incorporate local workers and their families into their properties, Skippy is proposing a way to bring back the balance and wonder the community once had, where everyone lived and shared in our town.
The absurd new construction cost of dense employee housing (like the Lumberyard project) wouldn’t be necessary. Perhaps some of those dollars could be used to modify second homes to create an apartment/ADU within an existing home. That would probably be cheaper and a better way than the Lumberyard project. After all, no second-homeowners would ever build at the Lumberyard site, which is next to Highway 82 and the airport.
So, Mesirow’s idea of integrating units for locals into mostly empty second homes is superb. It would help re-establish the real town and community Aspen once enjoyed and would eliminate a lot of the wasteful commuting 30, 40, 60 miles downvalley. In other words, it would help restore the wondrous place Aspen once was and that the old-timers revered so much.
Skippy, your idea is about so much more than housing. You have envisioned and introduced an idea of how to restore the marvelous character of old Aspen itself by finding ways and incentives to integrate local employees back into the community. The Paepckes, Bayers, Benedicts and Sardys would be very proud of you. Great thinking and good luck.
John McBride
Old Snowmass