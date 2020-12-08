Bob Dylan was only 22 when he sang at the 1963 March on Washington. Stacy Abrams was only 19 in 1993 when she gave a speech at the Lincoln Memorial for the 30th anniversary of that March.
She has written a must-read book for those of us who have served on Pitkin County election crews. Our custody of the ballots was only the middle of a chain of steps leading from voter registration to certification. Our library has: Our Time is Now. It should be entitled: Stacy’s Guide to Voter and Census Suppression.
See the Wiki page for Thomas Hofeller. His works for the GOP in voter and census suppression are the “Pentagon Papers” of the issue. Ms. Abrams’ entire book is about building the legal infrastructure to combat GOP meddlings in federal and state courts. Just this last Saturday, reporters exposed that 195,000 Democratic voters were purged from Georgia lists only two days before Monday’s deadline. It may be a thin hope that Ms. Abrams will have gained a postponement so that those voters can be restored.
She deserves most of the credit for creating the voter registration organizations that won Georgia for Joe Biden. If Rev. Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossof win the U.S. Senate seats on January 4, Stacy Abrams will have overcome enormous GOP efforts to suppress votes.
She writes very well. Her Wiki page lists her eight Harlequin romance novels as well as her political accomplishments.
David Bentley
Aspen