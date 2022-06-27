The first time I got pregnant, the nurse could not detect a heartbeat.
“Don’t worry,” she said. “It’s still a bit too early. We’ll be able to see a lot more at nine weeks.”
At nine weeks, I returned for another checkup, so nauseated I could hardly eat even though I was starving. I would wander through the grocery store on a desperate search for something that didn’t trigger my gag reflex and walk out with a single potato.
“I don’t know if I can do this,” I told Ryan, terrified by how out of my control my body felt. “It’s only the beginning and it’s so much harder than I thought.”
Unless you have been pregnant, you have no idea how this feels.
During my ultrasound at nine weeks, there was still no heartbeat. The nurse quietly exited the room and returned with a doctor. As I lay on the examination table, shivering beneath a thin gown with a giant paper napkin draped across my naked lap, she gently explained my pregnancy was not viable. There was no fetal development, just an empty black hole where the earliest stages of pregnancy had been. This tiny life had vanished from existence before I’d even heard its heartbeat.
As the nurse spoke in gentle hushed tones, the room blurred through tears that came long before I’d even realized I was crying. Ryan held me up as they escorted us out of the building through a back door where the other patients would not have to witness our devastation.
The doctor recommended I have a dilation and curettage procedure (also known as a D&C) as soon as possible to remove the pregnancy. “It’s much safer for you. It will prevent infection and you will not have to suffer through the prolonged pain and discomfort of the miscarriage you will have when your body expels the pregnancy naturally.”
You will not have to suffer, she said.
The idea that my body would expel something I had wanted so desperately felt like the ultimate betrayal. How could I ever forgive my own body for doing this to do me? I went to Aspen Valley Hospital the next day and had the procedure — also known as an abortion — under anesthesia, so I did not have to suffer.
I once had a conservative family member accuse me of being “abortion loving.” For years I have argued with him in my head, thinking of my own experience with abortion.
I would explain to him how, as my hormones raged for weeks afterwards, still adjusting from pregnancy, my mind reeled, scratching at the hopes for the future like a rear-wheel drive pickup careening down the Fryingpan on sheer ice. My own body had failed me and now I was stuck there, imprisoned within the confines of my own skin like a mummy shrouded in layers of self-loathing and inconsolable grief.
You don’t have to tell me when life begins. I am a mother. I also know what an abortion feels like, and I can tell you no woman wants to have an abortion, yet there are a million different reasons a woman may need one. I also know what childbirth feels like, and what is required to take care of a child. And that is why it is an essential human right that women should be able to make that choice for themselves.
Am I the only one who is stunned over the fact that we are even having this conversation?
Here in Colorado, abortion rights are protected — at least for now. U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert, of our own 3rd Congressional District, posted her response on Twitter, writing, “LIFE WINS! Glory to God.” She never graduated from high school, so it’s possible she may have missed the lesson about the separation of church and state in this country. Those in her party with more education have nonetheless chosen to ignore that so-called sacred barrier.
I don’t understand how 52 years of social progress have been eradicated by the highest law in the land, with Clarence Thomas leading the charge to keep the train rolling ever backward. Why didn’t we listen to Anita Hill?
I can’t even imagine living in one of the states where it is now illegal to receive the civilized medical care we have all been entitled to as members of modern society for the last half century. I can’t imagine how anyone could care more about gun rights than the personal liberties for their daughters. Or how anyone can put the so-called “unborn” before living, breathing, girls and women. I can’t imagine living in a country where victims of rape and molestation are forced to have babies that resulted from these crimes. I can’t believe that in today’s archaic America, women are the ones who are sentenced to life.
