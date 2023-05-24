Editor:
Please build me a house in a forest,
with no other rooves to see,
where all I can hear are the birds and the bees, and the wind blowing through the trees.
Or build me a house on a mountain,
with views as far as can be,
where the eagles fly high and soft clouds float by,
and streams trickle down to the sea.
A nice little place would just do me,
I don’t need a 4up 4down,
But an acre of land I could call my own
would be worth more than the new King’s crown.
But finding this dream is so hard now,
such places no more do exist.
Instead we have rows of “boxes”
where developers want us to live.
But … I still dream of a day I will find it:
my cottage standing all on its own
in a place free of hustle and bustle
in God’s Little Acre … my home.
Linda Braxton
Former Aspen visitor
Frinton-on-Sea, Essex, England