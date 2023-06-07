Editor:
How many essential businesses is the Aspen City Council willing to close down for the sake of employee housing? The Lumberyard project has a number of faults:
● It’s out of character with the neighborhood and the first entrance to Aspen (four stories in two-story community).
● If this were built in Aspen proper it would not be accepted.
● The project is over-parked with no restrictions on travel trips into town. I watch the Burlingame bus go into town empty with a string of single-occupant cars following, every day. Can we expect the same for this project?
● Another stoplight? Really? How are we ever going to reduce our carbon footprint if we keep accommodating cars?
● Another bus stop? People can’t walk to the present stop?
● Where is the money coming from to even start?
● Apparently a person doesn’t have to make living from Pitkin County businesses to live there, according to APCHA rules. Really?
We all know this community is changing but why are we foregoing all our values for one project that doesn’t fit? More is not necessarily the answer to any of those values!
Terry Paulson
Aspen