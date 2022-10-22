Editor:
The Aspen Skiing Co. is asking for suggestions for trail names in the new Pandora’s area on Aspen Mountain. I have a suggestion: Name the trails after women who have had an impact historically on Aspen, whether as community leaders, prominent skiers/snowboarders or as past leaders of SkiCo.
A review of trail maps of all four mountains here reveals just four trails named after women: Ruthie’s Run and Gretl’s on Aspen Mountain, and Suzi Q and Scarlett’s on Aspen Highlands. Naked Lady on Snowmass doesn’t count.
Little Nell on Aspen Mountain could, perhaps with some disrepute, be counted as a fifth. According to the history posted on the Little Nell Hotel website, an inspired miner from the 1880s named his mining claim Little Nell as a way of expressing his ardent passions for “a certain lady of the night.”
Meanwhile, there are upwards of 30 trails named after men. The naming rights for two of those, Gene Reardon’s and Adam’s Avenue, were literally sold to the highest bidder. So how about it SkiCo? Can you find a way to give some of the amazing women in Aspen’s history their due by naming trails in their honor?
Allyn Harvey
Carbondale