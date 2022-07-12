Editor:
In response to Maurice Emmer’s letter ("Missing music," July 11), I too was seated on the lawn for the opening Sunday concert and the Aspen Music Festival orchestra did play our national anthem. I don’t know whether people were asked to stand since we were not in the tent, but upon hearing the first few notes of the “Star Spangled Banner,” everyone on the lawn around me stood, men removed their hats, moms and dads gently shushed their little ones and got them on their feet, and I raised hand to heart and reflected on how truly fortunate I was to be in such a beautiful and peaceful place listening to some of the most talented musicians in the world.
Many thanks to all the performers, staff, donors and volunteers of the Aspen Music Festival and School, you make summer in Aspen so much richer for all of us.
Jordan Matthews
Aspen