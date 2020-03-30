Editor:
Monday, March 30 is National Doctors’ Day.
Aspen Valley Hospital has traditionally taken this opportunity to express appreciation to our physicians and our advanced practice providers in person and with time to spend in fellowship.
In the midst of the COVID-19 health care crisis, we are both saddened by the distance we must keep from them, and struck by the fact that the courage and dedication of these professionals is never more in action than right now.
Our physicians stand between their patients and this deadly virus, attending to virus symptoms or whatever else their patients need. They can’t always socially distance themselves from a patient who needs them, who may be contagious without knowing it. And they can’t stay home, either. Rather, they go to work every day and night, armed with only their courage, skill, experience and perhaps a stethoscope. We work with physicians every day, and we have the privilege of observing their selfless devotion and ability to remain focused on the patient in front of them in the midst of the chaos of a global pandemic.
We will get through these most trying times, and then we will properly celebrate the enormous contributions our physicians are making to protect us and keep us well. But in the meantime, please join the Aspen Valley Hospital Board of Directors, administration and staff in thanking our physicians for being there for us when we need them the most.
To our community, please do everything you can to help stop the spread, flatten the curve and protect our most valuable resource — our physicians and health care workers who are standing ready to care for you.
Aspen Valley Hospital