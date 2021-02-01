Editor:
Scientists predict that pandemics will become more of a norm than an aberration, because viruses mutate as in the case of COVID. It stands to reason that countries whose citizens achieve herd immunity quicker will suffer fewer restrictions and shutdowns, translating to speedier economic recovery and growth. Current news reports that India is headed towards such a herd immunity come as a huge surprise.
Digging deeper, scientist have discovered that one of the main reasons for this trend is stronger resistance to the disease. In spite of the government’s response that was slammed as ineffective, inadequate, and even delusional less than three months ago, India is now poised to return to business as usual earlier than other countries of its size. Could this mean that India, whose population is resistant by nature, might be fast-tracked into economic prosperity? Perhaps it will take a pandemic to make our world flatter after all.
Dipika Rai
Aspen