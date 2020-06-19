Editor:
Since the strength of the UN is directly proportional to the endorsement and political support of the countries it serves, the United States’ systematic assault on the organization, spearheaded by the outspoken Nikki Haley, damaged its standing and reduced its strength and negotiating power. Was it arrogance that egged on the U.S. to attack the UN and vitiate its authority? Did we think we could do a better job? Today the U.S. finds itself economically and politically weakened with little leverage to influence geopolitics.
The recent exchange of fire between China and India once again brings home the dire need for a strong international shield. It is our duty to elevate the United Nations to a command position so it can do the job it was designed to do. A strong UN is in our global interest, it is a shield and a negotiating tool. When deployed properly it can make a huge difference in diffusing and deescalating dangerous situations. Policing the world was never the United States’ job, it is the UN’s job. Now more than ever, with the world stressed by a pandemic and unrest, we need a vital UN to fill the power vacuum once occupied by super powers. For that to happen, the organization needs the committed approval and backing of all major world powers. We must give the UN the status and support it deserves.
Dipika Rai
Aspen