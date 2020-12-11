Editor:
I would love a dialysis center in our valley. I drive over 90 minutes to the dialysis center in Avon. Getting connected, cleaning my blood and disconnecting takes five hours; then the 90-minute drive back home to Basalt. I do that three times a week in order to stay alive. Over the years since I’ve learned of my chronic kidney disease, I’ve questioned our local hospitals about opening a dialysis center in our valley. Their reply was that there were not enough people to support one here. Now that it is essential that I go, I was lucky that there was a chair available in the Avon Kidney Center of the Rockies because they are so busy. Otherwise, the only other centers are located in Grand Junction. Every time I’ve been at the Avon Center, it’s filled.
It’s not possible that I’m the only one in the whole Roaring Fork Valley that has kidney disease.
I’m writing this with the hope that others in this situation might speak up and encourage our local medical professionals to make this dream a reality.
Lee Loeschen
Basalt