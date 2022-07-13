Editor:
Regarding the traffic problems in the West End, Monday at about 3:30 p.m. I saw a police car with lights flashing that had pulled over a bicyclist on West Smuggler Street between 6th and 7th streets for apparently rolling through a stop light.
Are you kidding me? Cars routinely do this and other far worse things than this, threatening pedestrian safety. Where are the police then? Maybe try stationing a police car at several Smuggler intersections during 3-6 p.m. and cut down on anyone speeding down Smuggler or rolling through stop signs and endangering pedestrians.
Robert Auld
Aspen