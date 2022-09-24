Editor:
Residents of Glenwood Springs: your city council is a poorly led, dysfunctional, rudderless mess. Incapable of deciding on issues of import, they spend your tax dollars and their time raising our utility bills hundreds of dollars, not fixing streets, not addressing unchecked growth, trying to increase our taxes and close our airport, trying to shove a West Glenwood development down our throats, and placing issue after issue on the ballot that we must reject in costly and unnecessary elections.
The latest debacle is this council’s inability to pick a new city manager. One of our most important responsibilities. After an exhaustive search, with dozens of candidates, a consultant, and hours and hours of interviews and meetings, this council rejected three qualified candidates. This was done in a very competitive job market, with no guarantee of better applicants.
That is shortsighted and irresponsible. We had three acceptable candidates, now we have zero, and will have to spend thousands of dollars to find more applicants. The plan now? Increase a $210,000-plus salary with more bonuses and pay more than the former city manager was making in the hope of attracting someone new.
Faced with real issues: streets, infrastructure, the economy, jobs, and out of control growth; this ineffectual council refuses to do the necessary work. Unled and unmanaged, it dilly-dallies with nonsense, failing to address real problems while simultaneously foisting nonsense ideas and proposals on the people it claims to represent. It is a true debacle.
Now, having spent $22,500 for a “headhunter,” this council is going to spend $10,000 or more to do so again. More money is thrown away. This is not governance, this is petulance.
We have important work to do. But we, like any elected body, have limited time and resources. Spending our time and resources on nonsense while not addressing the real issues facing Glenwood Springs and solving them is not governing, it is negligence.
Tony Hershey
Glenwood Springs city councilor