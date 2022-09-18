Editor:
I enjoyed Lorenzo Semple’s reminiscence of John Denver who was truly a favorite of mine. I wrote a song called “I Never Knew Denver” which is on Soundcloud and thought you might enjoy.
Frank Geiger
Nolensville, Tenn.
