Editor:
Joy reigned supreme, last Saturday afternoon, at the Aspen Historical Society’s annual Ice Cream Social.
Joy, that is, and Aspen Crud. What in the world is Aspen Crud? It's a concoction marrying vanilla ice cream with whiskey that will knock your socks off. Enjoying one, two or even three of these divine treats seems an ideal way of preparing for the social's other concoction, its hourlong chronicle in sketch-comedy form, of Aspen’s century-and-a-half history.
Titled “Aspen 2.0,” the show is the product of the society’s “historical reenactors,” Nina Gabianelli, Mike Monroney and Travis McDiffett. These genial masters, polished professionals all, have a way of presenting Aspen’s history that makes it crisp, snappy and never dull. They’re also spot-on accurate in detailing complex aspects of Aspen’s past, such as the tortured conflicts over mining rights and rail access in the town/s early years. Here, I'm reminded of Anna Russell’s sublime travesty of Wagner’s “Ring” cycle, which is wild and hilarious — and accurate in every detail of the vast Nibelung saga.
By now, I must have seen “Aspen 2.0” a dozen times, but I always look forward to it, for these nimble comedians are continually renewing the material, rendering it as fresh as this morning’s newspaper.
If you attended Saturday’s revels, then you know exactly what I am talking about. If you missed it, then you have an entire year to make plans to rectify the omission.
Donald Wilson
St. Louis, Missouri