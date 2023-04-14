Editor:
Maybe the new young Aspen City Council members will finally help the locals with reality solutions.
Councilman Bill Guth mentioned making Aspen City Hall (now referred to as the Armory) into a community asset that includes a food hall — what a great idea that has been proposed for years. It could not only offer less expensive food and drink, but will be a great place to hang out.
And, how about helping the locals who own older homes get the remodel or demo permits they need instead of being punitive — and waiting for years. Makes no sense and just makes everything more expensive.
Speaking of the permit process, how about limits to both the city staff and the applicants? There are other cities in America that have figured this out.
Let’s help the local businesses expedite their outside seating, and remodel permits. Hard to believe that anyone submitting a permit for a restaurant or retail store wants to wait months or years to get started.
And, let’s put business people on Aspen-Pitkin County Housing Authority to finally create a fair business solution option for working people. How about offering the empty nesters in two-, three- and four- bedroom homes an equitable way out to open these up for working families?
Maybe the retirees in these homes would really like to move to a lower altitude, but need an incentive. And, how about offering legal or real estate help to those moving up, down or out with their contracts? How many calls have I gotten to help friends in these situations? My question is: You live in government-subsidized local housing and they do not offer legal or real estate help with your contracts — in the largest asset of your life? The answer is no.
We have so many real-life challenges to our incredible local community. Thank you Sam Rose and Bill Guth for stepping up. I know you will meet these challenges with sensible and workable solutions.
Let’s get back on track.
Lorrie B. Winnerman
Aspen