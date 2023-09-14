Editor:
Do you want to know when the new COVID-19 booster is being released? All my friends have been asking me questions about the new booster, the flu shot and the new RSV vaccine.
My name is Michael P. Pacin, M.D. I am a board-certified immunologist/allergist. The new COVID-19 shot is only for the new Omicron variant. It is not a booster for prior vaccines and boosters.
The vaccine was approved Sept. 11, and the CDC will be advising who should get the shot in the next week or so. It will probably be for everyone over the age of 60 or 65. Those under the recommended age also will benefit from the new vaccine. It will give an added layer of protection for those who have had prior vaccines, boosters and those who have recently had COVID.
This year’s flu vaccine, now available, is the updated version of the annual influenza vaccine. The dosage depends upon your age.
The RSV vaccine, also available, is a brand-new vaccine for Respiratory Syncytial Virus disease. RSV disease, which is most common in children, kills not just many children, but also thousands of adults every year. There are two different vaccines, one for infants and children. There is also one for adults and expectant mothers who are 32 to 36 weeks pregnant that affords protection to both the mother and the unborn child.
Michael P. Pacin, M.D.
Aspen and Miami