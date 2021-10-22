Editor:
A force harming the U.S. Postal Service is strengthening its influence. Postmaster Louis DeJoy, former CEO of New Breed Logistics, a supply-chain-management company, appointed by Trump in June 2020, effectively slowed the postal system prior to the 2020 elections. Louis DeJoy will maintain his USPS position until we ask Biden to replace Ron Bloom from the USPS Board of Governors so that the president and the postal board can fire DeJoy. A CBS headline says “Mail delivery slowdown: USPS to slow delivery starting Oct. 1.” While a Forbes Headline says: “Louis DeJoy’s Former Company, New Breed Logistics, May Have Overcharged Postal Service By $53 Million, Audit Found.”
I love the post office. It has performed its function of maintaining our democracy with unbiased, excellent and unfailing, carrier service, to every corner of the nation, not just the profitable ones. Please petition President Biden to replace Ron Bloom on the USPS Board of Governors and encourage the Board to fire Louis DeJoy. https://www.whitehouse.gov/contact/
John Hoffmann
Carbondale