Editor:
My wife and I live in old Basalt, very near Midland Avenue. We are appalled by the plans to convert parking there from diagonal to parallel. The businesses there need the extra parking. I too need it because I am disabled, and cannot use, for example, the spur parking area to reach the coffee shops, restaurants and shops I have been visiting for years.
I didn't vote to have parking on Midland reduced. And the narrow sidewalks are great for meeting friends face to face. Basalt: Please acknowledge the adverse Americans with Disabilities Act impact on the elderly and disabled, and go back to diagonal parking.
Parker Maddux
Basalt