Editor:
For quite some time now I’ve been wondering what has been going on with our local newspapers. You can get through them in no time flat, whereas it used to take an hour or more (if you read fast) to take in real valley news the people who live here care about. Are they sucking up to the big money like the local corporations and real estate industry are doing? A few articles, local columnists and letters to the editor are the only things worth reading in them anymore. Yesterday a dumb cartoon took up three-quarters of a page and the rest was dedicated to letters to the editor. There should be pages of letters to the editor for those interested in what’s going on around here.
When I was thrown off gondola plaza by Aspen Ski Co.’s corporate I was somewhat surprised there wasn’t more of a response from the community. Oh, well, most of my friends have moved away or died. What should I expect? Then came the offseason when I spend a lot of time downvalley. People were coming up to me and saying they were seeing my name mentioned all over the place. Really? I’ve only seen two letters to the editor (I don’t do digital. I don’t even have a TV). Then I realized the many letters spirited objecting the to the principal of SkiCo’s corporate action, if printed at all, were sent to downvalley papers. Got to protect and shield our billionaires. So thank you, Roger Marolt, for your column on the subject of our disappointing Aspen newspapers on Friday (Aspen Times). Tell me, Roger, do all these billionaires even read our papers to begin with?
Pat Milligan
Aspen