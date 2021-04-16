Editor:
Thank you to these wonderful local store owners for coming together to support our schools. Last month, a night of shopping, cocktails and fun raised close to $4,000 for Aspen Education Foundation. In such a stressful time, thank you for coming out with enthusiasm and energy:
Patricia (Patsy) Richards from Bandana
Kimberly Wilson from Kali’s
Drita Bardha-Rosin from KOR
Natalie Festa from The Art of the Cozy
Mia Valley from Valley Fine Art
Kristin Yeary and Kelly Wyly O’Donovan from Elliott Yeary Gallery
Kate Maller from Kate Maller Jewelry
Public Education is the backbone of our country and our small community. Access to providing free quality education is the first step in creating equality of opportunity.
Michelle Stiller and Marla Butler
Aspen Education Foundation Board Members