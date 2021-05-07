Editor:
The term “not in my backyard” (NIMBY) or nimbyism is a term used by urban planners around the world. As an urban planner myself with a master’s degree in such, I use it as defined. There are thousands of research papers, journal articles and books written on the topic and the negative impacts it has on community planning.
Wikipedia defines the term — “A characterization of opposition by residents to proposed developments in their local area, as well as support for strict land-use regulations. It carries the connotation that such residents are only opposing the development because it is close to them and that they would tolerate or support it if it were built farther away.” Or more simply by “Cambridge Dictionary”: “The behavior of someone who does not want something to be built or done near where they live, although it does need to be built or done somewhere.”
In the Journal of the American Planning Association; “Rethinking NIMBY” by Robert Lake he clearly defines the impacts: “In the NIMBY framework, selfish parochialism generates locational conflict that prevents attainment of societal goals. NIMBYism is blamed for virtually all of our failures to solve pressing social problems. Our inability to eliminate environmental degradation, transportation congestion, homelessness, crime, and poverty is ascribed to NIMBY.”
Aspen’s valley is dominated by such groups, and the impacts are easily noted in the planning shortfalls. The latest is taking place in the Missouri Heights neighborhood, a subdivision. This is not the first opposition against property rights in this neighborhood. The current opposition is choosing to agree to 20-plus, single-family homes developed over a well-planned and needed therapeutic wellness center (essentially a working ranch) on the 120-acre property. We know that when the time comes they will fight the housing development use, too. Perhaps the best solution is for the organized and funded opposition group to buy the property.
I know from personal experience how this neighborhood works, as 20 years ago they chased away family members of mine who owned land and wanted to build a straw-bale house — too hippie. The neighboring oil and gas family leading the opposition was my brother-in-law’s wife’s family. The NIMBYs succeeded in the neighborhood and family feud (now ex-laws).
Brad Hahn
Aspen