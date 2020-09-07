No bumper sticker needed Sep 7, 2020 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Editor:If you’re driving alone wearing a mask, you don’t need a Biden sticker. We already know.Bruno KirchenwitzRifle Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Submit a Letter to the Editor If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here. Submit Most Read Articles Images ArticlesDays after alleged assault, Willits victim living in fearBootsy Bellows manager allowed to remain in roleSnowmass Base Village: Then and nowAspen ski pass announcement expected late SeptemberHistoric house in Emma Open Space ready for useCOVID-19 curve flattens; board IDs near-term prioritiesLocal News in Brief, Sept. 3: City’s Stage 2 water restrictions in place; injured biker rescuedGiving Trump creditCottage Preschool to remain closedLovins: Aspen airport redevelopment process should be put on pause Images Latest News Julie Ann Woods: A life well planned Midvalley parcel eyed for its possibilities Mountain Flowers of Aspen spreading joy through flowers Local news in brief, Sept. 7 Aspen real estate snapshot Truck crash into Fryingpan River was fatal; Silt resident Jose Gonzalez identified Workers, we salute you: Celebrating the Aspen economy’s engine this Labor Day Days after alleged assault, Willits victim living in fear