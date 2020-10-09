Editor:
Congressional candidate Lauren Boebert has refused to appear in a debate with Diane Mitsch Bush unless she is provided with questions ahead of time. Do we want a congressperson who cannot think on her feet, or has no knowledge of issues?
Diane Mitsch Bush has served three times as a state representative and twice as a Routt County commissioner. She is an experienced legislator, well-educated on issues that affect rural Colorado.
This is not a beauty contest. If you want thoughtful, balanced, and reasonable representation from your congresswoman, join me and vote for Diane.
Marv Ballantyne
Montrose