Editor:
A congratulations to Marissa Silverman on purchasing housing for employees who service this valley. I sold my house in town right before COVID to a nice family from Denver. I also had two apartments for locals to rent at a reasonable price for over 20 years.
Now I am renting, but at an inflated cost to work summers for a few clients and help out other friends who don’t have enough workers for their businesses. There will never be enough affordable housing in this area. All the new Lumberyard stuff coming, Ace Lanes downvalley project. ... More traffic, lack of buses and drivers to transport those workers.
There are no easy answers (gondola from Ajax to Snowmass? The light-rail idea?).
The new roundabout is terrific but still doesn’t alleviate the daily traffic woes.
David Weiss
Aspen