Editor:
In your front page article published Aug. 25, 2021, “Petition opposing mask mandates in day care garners more than 200 signatures,” Julia Ross is quoted as saying kids need to see teachers’ mouth movements and expressions in order to learn how to talk and communicate.
Question: If Ms. Ross is correct, how do visually impaired kids learn how to talk? Answer: Visually impaired kids all learn to communicate just fine without seeing the teacher’s mouth move. Even if there is a direct and immediate benefit of seeing mouth and face movements, is that worth the cost of your child’s life and health? Come on, where are your priorities? There is no excuse not to wear a mask when you are in a building full of unvaccinated kids.
Neil Block
Chappaqua, New York