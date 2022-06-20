Editor:
Just so you know, I am mostly conservative. Having watched some Republicans and Democrats acting like a bunch of goobins in a clown car (like Trump and our local fry cook), I can only say two things. 1. stop acting like jerks, and face the real problems in this country. 2. I just want both parties to know, I will not vote for big-mouth, nasty jerks, no matter which party they belong to. This country really does not need fringe QAnon, fact-denying people or groups running their mouths just for a “look at me” spot in the media. Thanks for letting me have my say.
Michael Horst
Carbondale