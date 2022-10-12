Editor:
What’s a climate conscious Western Slope voter supposed to do? We want to vote for candidates who are totally committed to reversing the effects of climate change. Instead, we’re given a choice between one who’s in complete denial about climate change and another who’s wishy washy on the matter at best.
At a Glenwood Springs Chamber Resort Issues and Answers at Glenwood Springs City Hall on Oct. 5, Democratic candidate for Garfield County commissioner Ryan Gordon said, “We absolutely need to have oil and gas drilling.”
How about cranium drilling, Ryan? Do we need that too? Oil and gas drilling accounts for half of the methane gas emissions annually. Methane is a powerful, but short lived, greenhouse gas. The most immediate effect we could have on improving our current climate crisis is to cut methane emissions.
Gordon supports Glenwood Springs’ ballot issue 2C, which would increase lodging taxes by 2.5% to support affordable housing. Low-cost housing is necessary because of past growth. We must arrest the obscene parade of vehicles to and from Parachute and Aspen every weekday morning and evening.
But if we’re building housing to accommodate future growth, we must stop. Any expansion from this point on will prevent us from reaching our greenhouse gas emissions reduction goals and is, therefore, unsustainable.
Previously, at a Club 20 debate in Grand Junction, Third District congressional candidate Adam Frisch said he favors an “all of the above” approach to energy supplies. That echoes the sentiments of pro-coal Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV). If “all of the above” includes fossil fuels, it’s unacceptable.
“Natural gas will be the bedrock of energy as renewables increase.” Frisch said. That sounds a helluva lot like natural gas is a “bridge fuel” to transition us into wind and solar, a position adopted by the Obama administration and proven false by the realization that the total carbon footprint of natural gas must take into account extraction techniques. Frisch also implied 100% renewable by 2035 is unachievable. It’d better not be, Adam.
I’ll vote for Frisch and Gordon because the alternatives are so awful, but wouldn’t it be nice if we could get behind a true climate champion like Sheldon Whitehouse, Ed Markey, or Jay Inslee?
Fred Malo Jr.
Carbondale