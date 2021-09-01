To say I get to Steamboat Springs occasionally would be an overstatement. But I made it there last weekend on the tail end of a short excursion visiting other parts of our great state.
On my last visit to Aspen’s fellow Colorado ski town to the north, I purchased a pair of Vibram-soled running shoes for $20. You know whose funky ones with form fitting toes. That was 2012. I remember the salesperson telling me about a class action lawsuit due to the injuries they were causing among the not so elite runners who were buying them, like me. Hence their bargain basement price.
I still have them. Mostly I use them as water shoes when I’m at the beach or the pool somewhere, which is almost never, which is why they’ve lasted so long. I just thought they were cool and for $20? Hey, why not? Interestingly, similar such shoes remain available at more traditional retail prices, so I’m not entirely sure the shoe store’s stated rationale for their fire sale was entirely accurate.
That store remains a venue for the purchase of outdoor recreation clothing and equipment. But over the course of a decade, as we all know, while some things stay the same, a lot changes as well. My mental image of Steamboat Springs was, and remains, that of two distinct places. The town is in one place and the ski resort is down the road a bit. Unlike Aspen, physical separation exists between the ski mountain with its attendant resort-based facilities and accommodations, and Steamboat’s historic downtown with its eight- or nine-block retail and commercial core centered on U.S. Highway 40.
Steamboat Springs is more than just two things, of course, as are all communities. But in contrast to Aspen, this is one observation that I repeatedly make. Where Aspen the town, and Aspen the ski resort are inseparable both physically and — at least in my mind — existentially (meaning I cannot imagine one without the other), such is not always the case. Where places like Aspen and Park City share the benefit of at least some of their ski mountain’s primary lifts being located in town, other notable ski and snowboard havens, including, for example Jackson Hole, Telluride and of course Steamboat Springs, have most or all their ski lifts located outside of their downtown core.
Where places like Aspen gain the advantage of having their visitors right in town, and their visitors gain the advantage of experiencing an historically “authentic” mountain town, I do wonder if perhaps places like Steamboat Springs, with their skiing visitors mostly ensconced in the trappings of a separate ski resort, have a leg up on places like Aspen in retaining that community authenticity that we all consider so important but no one really can put his or her finger on in terms of how to ensure its perpetuation.
Last Saturday, my wife and I enjoyed dinner at one of Steamboat’s swankier establishments, called “Laundry.” It’s called “Laundry” because that’s what it was back in the day, a 19th century laundromat — a connection to the town’s authentic past memorialized in historic photographs within the establishment. (And no, it’s not to be confused with French Laundry of California Governor Gavin Newsom infamy.)
After dinner, we wandered down toward the Yampa River, which runs through town. As we made our way east down the aptly and literally named Yampa Street, stadium lights from across the river came into focus. The sound of a PA announcer became increasingly understandable as we walked closer. Was it a football game? It seemed early for high school football, but what else could it be?
It wasn’t football. It was, of course, Steamboat Springs’ final rodeo of 2021, held at the city’s rodeo grounds along Howelsen Parkway and just across the river from downtown’s core. Steamboat’s rodeo venue is bigger than the local rodeos in Carbondale and Snowmass, and perhaps over 1,000 people were in attendance. While Steamboat is a ski town in winter, it is a ranching community year-round.
We arrived in time to see the final few events under the lights, including some barrel racing, bull riding and the kids’ events. If you want to perpetuate community tradition, involve the kiddos. More than 50 kids participated in the ribbon chase, where they all ran to be the one to remove a ribbon from a calf’s collar. No cows were harmed in the event.
I’d never seen toddler barrel racing, which may just be evidence of my neophyte status as a rodeo fan. But a bit later, a 3-year-old was up to the challenge, although it felt more like an exhibition than a competition. The horse was as gentle as you could imagine, but it was still a 3-year-old riding a one-ton animal in a rodeo arena in front of the entire community.
No, there was no mutton racing at the Steamboat Rodeo (I’m not a complete neophyte). The kids rode horses, or they didn’t ride. Which further led me to think, rodeo and helicopter parenting are not compatible. At least at this particular rodeo, the former ruled the evening, and the latter was nowhere to be seen.
It was cool, because it’s the kind of thing real community leaders pass down from one generation to the next. When such traditions begin to fade, so does community.