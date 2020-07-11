Editor:
I reject all of the lame excuses and justifications that liberals offer up to legitimize the desecration of the memorials to the leaders of the American Revolution and the Civil War. Whatever the motivations ascribed to these actions, they have objective significance and very real political consequences.
These attacks are the outcome of a campaign to racialize and communalize American politics, courtesy of the two parties and various reactionary elements of the upper-middle class. Trump and the Republicans pitch their appeal to the most disoriented elements of American society, manipulating their economic insecurities in a way guaranteed to incite racial antagonism. The Democrats, for their part, attempt to explain all social problems in racial terms. To distort the present day reality requires a distortion of the past. Thus, the New York Times, the leading voice of the financial and corporate patrons of the Democratic Party, serves up the 1619 Project, the central purpose of which is to promote a racial narrative. Through the promotion of a racial version of communalism, both parties, along with all other factions of the ruling class, seek to divide the working class so as to ward off the threat of revolution and to better exploit the working class.
It is no coincidence that the Democrats and Republicans seek to make race the primary issue at a time when COVID-19 has killed over 120,000 of our citizens and the nation strains under the weight of the greatest economic crisis since the Great Depression.
Steve McQuiston
Carbondale