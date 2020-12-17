Editor:
The secret is out — some of the best in-town, cross-country skiing and walking is on the Rio Grande Trail between Slaughterhouse and the post office. Skiing and walking down past the falls is also exceptional. Many thanks to city of Aspen trail-grooming team for the trail platform put down after our recent snowfall. It was a pleasure to ski by families with sleds for kids replacing the summer strollers. Lots of smiles. Looks to be a great experience along the Roaring Fork river this winter.
Howie Mallory
Aspen