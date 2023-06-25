Editor:
I read with great interest the recent column by Roger Marolt (“We mowed paradise and put up a VIP tent,” June 20, Aspen Daily News) concerning how by giving special privileges to the wealthy we are further dividing our community. I couldn’t agree more with his insightful assessment! There was a time here when we all socialized together —rich, middle class and even poor ski bums like myself in the 1970s.
I would like to add another aspect to this dividing line and it concerns the Aspen Skiing Co. Let me say I have always had a high regard for SkiCo as a well-run organization that is community oriented and treats its employees fairly.
However, between the antics of the vulgar rich spraying expensive Champagne at Cloud Nine and the new institution of the circus-like atmosphere of AspenX which only further divides our community — I am deeply disappointed in SkiCo. As Roger wrote, in Aspen these antics are all done on public property. Roger hit the nail on the head when he noted that there needs to be more civility in our community and do away with this circus-like atmosphere that has been created to attract billionaires who have no real interest in our city.
William Mason
Carbondale