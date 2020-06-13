Editor:
The number of countries in the world has increased by one. There are now 196. As of June 11, Jay Inslee, the governor of Washington state did not know this. It is CHAZ, within the city of Seattle, otherwise known as Capital Hill Autonomous Zone. Obviously ludicrous, but potentially more toxic than any alleged virus.
They are “self-quarantined” within an armed-guarded six block area of the city. Obviously dependent on water, electricity and sewers. They want to be martyrs and spread their chaos as freedom from accountability to any authority and “free” everything. Reeducation is moot, since they didn’t get any real education in the first place. So, what is the subtext of all this noise and how will it be interpreted?
It’s class warfare. Those involved must be identified and held accountable. If an impasse is reached and no reasonable requests exist, then those persons should be socially quarantined, if not incarcerated. There is no martyrdom in rioting for rioting’s sake.
Fred Stewart
Grand Junction