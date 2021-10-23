Editor:
No on 5B. Teachers absolutely deserve a large increase in pay. The problem is taxation via property taxes. To be fair and possibly get more money for teachers is to do a retail sales tax (groceries, convenience, liquor). Isn’t one of the biggest issues the cost of housing? Now you want to add additional costs to homeowners and renters.
If you read the bill there is no provision that this money goes strictly to teachers. As in many cases, it goes to administration and what? So teachers get a raise, but rent goes up. Please come up with a great retail tax that is specific in who gets the dollars (teachers), and stop adding your money needs to property taxes.
John Busscher
Carbondale