Editor:
When someone calls for a blanket party or vigilante justice, I cringe because I am sworn to uphold our rights. We are intended to be a nation of laws, not men. Everyone is intended to be innocent until proven guilty, and everyone is intended to get their day in court. As an Army veteran who is sworn, I take personal interest in those who violate the Constitution because I am sworn against all enemies both foreign and domestic.
Our gallant ancestors fought for, won and declared our rights. And our brave young men and women are fighting and dying for these rights as you are reading this.
So, what if you and your family were living in a makeshift camp during a time of emergency and vigilante justice was called for ... What would you do? And, what if you believe that your heart, mind and eternal soul are on trial? Do you act and if so how?
Vince Thomas
The Encampment