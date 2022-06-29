Editor:
I was sorry to read about Ali Margo's dilation and curretage procedure (“My abortion story and why the government should stay out of my body,” June 27) when her pregnancy no longer became viable. But I would hesitate to call that an “abortion” within the context of the current hue and cry over the Supreme Court’s Dobbs decision.
To the best of my knowledge, every state with abortion restrictions in place, even the most stringent ones (e.g., Oklahoma or Texas), specifically permit this type of procedure in the case of a nonviable fetus, among many other health-of-the-mother contexts — all one needs to do is go and read the applicable statutes.
Meanwhile, Colorado has some of the most permissive abortion laws one could imagine (even more permissive than New Zealand if you can believe that). So, no reason to move I would think.
Matt Pate
Dallas, Texas