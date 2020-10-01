Editor:
The debate exceeded my expectations. Biden was a gentleman, but regurgitated the party line; Trump was a bully but a leader. As a social progressive and fiscal conservative, I feel no one represents me.
As a businessman, I want an opportunity to run my business profitably and responsibly. I also demand individual freedoms for everyone.
The voters will decide who will be president. We, the public, need to focus on the values of our own communities. My faith is in our success as individuals, despite our political differences.
Benton Smallpage
Aspen