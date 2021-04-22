Editor:
I have been a taxpaying Aspen citizen for 26 years and attended many city meetings. I have never witnessed anything like the planning and zoning meeting Tuesday. This was an extremely important meeting, brought to P&Z by a developer and his client (who doesn’t live in Aspen) to change the current zoning in the core from low density to high density, solely for employee housing on 24-plus properties — nine of them Victorians and 17 in the east side.
The meeting started at 4:30 p.m.; it was not until almost 7:25 p.m. that three-minute public comments were allowed (almost three hours we waited for our turn).
Not one person was in favor of this code change. The survey that was sent out was overwhelmingly in support of no code change. After many comments from many citizens of every socioeconomic background (including people in employee housing), the developer was given another 30-40 minutes to ramble on about his projects — you would have thought he was the pope, if you didn’t know better.
It was very obvious that the majority of P&Z could not have cared less about public opinion or what this change could do to Aspen. We were also treated much differently. We were told to move to the country, if you like low density. It was very clear that if you are not an employee, in employee housing or needing it, you have no representation, at all any more.
Kristi Gilliam
Aspen