Editor:
I moved here in the very early 70s. I worked multiple jobs when necessary. I contributed in many ways to my community, both financially and with physical work. I loved Aspen then and was so proud of this town and its mores and values.
I have been forced to live out on Highway 82 by the loss the housing due to all the second, third and vacation homeowners. I’m still in the city limits, at least. There were plenty of bumper stickers back then saying “Turkeys are our bread and butter!” And we knew it. We and they, at that time, all got along fine. There were no class issues. And those of us who worked here, also lived here, as it should be. But Aspen hasn’t been like that in a very long time. Yes, all of those people still want us to work for them, but God forbid that we should have the nerve to expect to live here! Or to be able to enjoy the wonderful things this town provides, such as being able to go out to dinner once in a while or go to the Wheeler for some great music — that was one of the best things about Aspen. There was live music on every downtown corner, both classical and contemporary. It was free. Now, we can’t even stroll through the malls or have a quiet moment to think. Now there’s no room for quiet contemplation.
Jan Louthis
Aspen