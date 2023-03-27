Editor:
Pictures of mostly barren ski slopes in January are a wake-up call to the uber wealthy who travel in private jets. I read letters from this group. They want to rip up the current taxiway and runway so that bigger private planes can land, and they don’t want to wait a decade or two, they want bigger planes now. That’s just what we don’t need and more importantly what their grandchildren don’t need. Little kids need a livable sustainable planet when they are 70 years old.
If you think it’s just one warm year, you are wrong. Willful ignorance and denial have bad karma. It’s time for this group, part of the 80% of the landings and takeoffs at the Aspen-Pitkin County Airport, to care about passing on a sustainable livable future. It’s past time for these folks to look up “Keeling Curve” in Wikipedia. Research AspenFlyRight.org for the good news about all the new and much more efficient and less polluting jets that are being developed and some of them are already on sale now. That means never buying another mega pollution machine.
Tom Mooney
Aspen